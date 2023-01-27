Juventus puts contract renewal talks on hold because of their legal battles

Juventus is facing multiple legal battles for their business conduct in the last few seasons and the Bianconeri have now paused plans to extend the contract of some key players.

Juve faces losing many stars at the end of this season as they can walk away as free agents and the black and whites have some whom they wish to keep with them.

One man whose deal does not expire at the end of this term but the club wants to tie down to a new contract is Danilo.

The Brazilian has been impressive and the Bianconeri wanted to hand him a new deal. The club also wants to keep Adrien Rabiot who could speak to new suitors from this month.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve has paused talks about a contract renewal for now as they look to fight their legal battles.

Juve FC Says

Cleaning the club’s name and overturning the decision to deduct 15 points from our campaign is more important than the future of any player now.

If the deduction is not overturned and we fail to make the top four, some players will leave the club.

So contract talks can wait while the new leaders work on getting us out of legal troubles.