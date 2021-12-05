Juventus puts every player in midfield up for sale apart from these two

Juventus has been in terrible form in this campaign and several components of their squad can be blamed.

Max Allegri’s team has an inconsistent defence, an almost non-existent midfield, and a misfiring attack.

These problem spots have contributed to the poor form of the team in this campaign.

Changes are needed and the midfield could be the place to start as the club looks to get back to form.

Il Bianconero reports that Weston McKennie and Manuel Locatelli are the only two Juve midfielders who aren’t on the transfer list.

Those two haven’t also been in their best form, but they are much better than the rest.

The likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey are well on their way out of the club and Juve hopes it can offload them soon.

Juve FC Says

The current Bianconeri squad needs a major overhaul, but starting from the midfield is hardly a bad idea.

That position has struggled to help the club achieve much this season and needs to be reconstructed.

Locatelli was one of the finest midfielders at Euro 2020 and has been disappointing since his summer move to Juve.

However, the talent is there and we can trust him to eventually come good.