Juventus puts Genoa winger under observation for the rest of this season

Juventus has just finished the January transfer window with some impressive additions to their squad.

The second half of this season is now poised to be a good one for the club and its fans.

In the summer, we can expect more moves from the club as well, but they are not waiting until the transfer window reopens again to identify new targets.

La Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb says they have identified Andrea Cambiaso of Genoa as a player who could join them.

His club is not having a very good season, but the left-winger has continued to impress.

Clubs like Inter Milan have been monitoring him, but the report says Juve has now joined his chase with the Bianconeri hopeful he can develop well enough in this second half of the season.

If they decide he is good enough to play for them, he could move to the Allianz Stadium in the summer.

Juve FC Says

We remain the top club in Italy, and we have thrived on signing the finest players from other clubs in Serie A.

That shouldn’t stop now with more talent available to us.

This hasn’t been the best season, and we might not win the league, but we should return to the top of Italian football at the end of next season, and that might require adding some new names to our squad in the summer.