Juventus has temporarily suspended plans to sign Jadon Sancho as they explore alternative attacking options. Although the club had previously discussed securing the winger on loan in January, it now appears that the deal is unlikely to materialise in the coming weeks.

The obstacle lies in Sancho’s substantial salary, making him too expensive for Juventus, even on a loan basis. Football Italia reports that the club has decided to shift its focus to more affordable targets.

Manchester United is keen to offload the former Borussia Dortmund star, who has faced challenges in regaining top form since his move to England. While there might be a willingness on United’s part to contribute to his wages, Juventus would still find it challenging to cover a significant portion, possibly up to 50 percent, of his salary.

Juve FC Says

Sancho has been below-par since he left Borussia Dortmund and we do not have to add him to our group in the next transfer window.

We need players who are featuring regularly for their present clubs and can deliver top performances for us if we add them to our group.

Because he has not played for a long time, it does not make much sense for us to add him to our squad.