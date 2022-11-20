Juan Cuadrado is one of the oldest members of the Juventus squad and was their vice-captain until recently.

The Colombian continues to get playing chances under Max Allegri, but this is likely his last season at the club.

The Bianconeri gaffer loves working with experienced players, which should help Cuadrado get a new deal.

However, a report on Calciomercato reveals Juve has discontinued contact with his representatives over a new deal.

It seems they have changed their minds about keeping him, which means he is likely to leave the club as a free agent in the summer.

Juve FCS Says

Cuadrado has been a good servant to this club, but he cannot play for us forever and the end of this season is a good time to let him go.

Some of our problems this term have been because we have kept too many old players at the club.

We should begin scouting for replacements for him. It will be smart to sign one in January so they can use the second half of this season to adapt to our style of play.

If we wait until the end of the season, it might be a good idea to give Cuadrado a short-term deal.