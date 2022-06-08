Juventus has been linked with a move for Filip Kostic in the last few weeks after his heroics for Eintracht Frankfurt in the last Europa League campaign.

The winger has been one of Europe’s finest players so far and he is very likely to move to a much bigger club in this transfer window.

His stunning campaign with the German side has attracted the attention of Juve and the Bianconeri will add him to their squad if they can find an agreement with his present employers.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri are focused on their pursuit of the signature of Angel di Maria for now.

The Argentinian is considered a much more important target at the moment and they want to find out if they can add him to their squad before moving on to other objectives.

Juve FC Says

Kostic did well in the just-concluded season and he could become an important member of our squad.

However, Di Maria is a more accomplished attacker, and he will deliver more consistent performances for us if he makes the move to Turin.

However, we must get that deal sorted on time to avoid missing out on him and Kostic because we prioritised one over the other.