Joao Mario has only been at Juventus for half a season, and he could leave the club in this transfer window after the club placed him on the market. He joined from FC Porto in the summer in a surprise move that saw the impressive Alberto Costa move in the opposite direction. Juventus believed he was more experienced and would perform well, but that expectation has proven to be incorrect. The club may now regret their decision, as Mario has struggled, and head coach Luciano Spalletti does not trust him.

Spalletti works closely with the defenders in training and is well aware of when a player is capable of contributing to his team. As he does not select the Portugal full back, that sends a clear message regarding his current standing. Juventus will continue to focus on players who are deemed suitable for the squad, and Mario has consequently been placed on the market.

Challenges in Securing a Transfer

Per Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus will allow him to leave this month if a suitable offer is received. However, his salary has proven to be an obstacle, as clubs are hesitant to cover 2 million euros per season. Juventus currently pay a higher salary than most clubs that could realistically sign him, which could complicate a permanent transfer.

Joao Mario (Photo by Francesco Scaccianoce/Getty Images)

Potential Solutions for Juventus

The club may be compelled to send Mario out on loan while covering a portion of his wages to facilitate a move. This approach would allow him to gain regular playing time while potentially attracting interest from clubs willing to negotiate on salary. Juventus’ priority remains to maintain a competitive squad, and their management appears willing to make difficult decisions to ensure the team operates at its best. As Mario’s future remains uncertain, all parties will need to assess options carefully. His performances in the coming weeks may influence whether a permanent transfer, a loan deal, or a continued presence at Juventus is the most practical outcome.