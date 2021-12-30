Juventus puts this defender on the market and sets an asking price

Juventus has begun planning for life without Alex Sandro, and a new report claims they have placed the Brazilian on the market.

In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have played Mattia De Sciglio and Luca Pellegrini ahead of the 30-year-old.

The defender is one of several players who will be out of a contract soon, and Calciomercato says Juve has decided to cash in on him instead of allowing him to leave for free after next season.

The report claims Max Allegri is planning for life without Sandro in his squad, and Juve hopes to sell him next month.

The Bianconeri are looking to make as much as 15m euros from his sale when the transfer window swings open.

Juve FC Says

Sandro has reached the peak of his career and he hasn’t been the most consistent in this campaign.

Selling him is a smart idea, but the club needs his experience behind the young Pellegrini.

It might be smart to allow him to remain at the club and sell him in the summer when his deal would have just one more season.

He might leave for much less than Juve can make by selling him next month, but his presence would be invaluable in the second half of the campaign.