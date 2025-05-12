Juventus are reportedly among the clubs vying for the signature of revitalised Manchester United star Antony.

The 25-year-old endured two and a half forgettable years at Old Trafford, only managing to contribute with 12 goals and five assists

Following the departure of his ally Erik ten Hag and the subsequent arrival of Ruben Amorim, the Brazilian immediately lost his starting berth to Amad Diallo.

In January, the struggling Premier League giants sent Antony to Real Betis on a dry loan, in a move that has done wonders for the player’s career.

Antony has been an instant hit at Real Betis

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The winger immediately found the scintillating form that prompted United to splash £86 million to buy him from Ajax in the summer of 2022. He has already scored eight goals (including some astonishing efforts) and provided his teammates with five assists, and his displays have been described as magical.

But while the Andalusians are desperate to keep the player beyond his current loan spell, it remains a daunting task given the financial costs of the operation. In addition to covering the Brazilian’s hefty salary, Man Utd is also seeking a transfer fee in the region of €40-50 million.

Nevertheless, Football Espana explains how Antony’s exploits have sparked a tug-of-war in Spain, as the likes of Atletico Madrid and Villarreal have also joined the fray.

The Colchoneros, in particular, are pushing hard to add the revived star to Diego Simeone’s ranks, and will soon hold talks with Man Utd.

The source also names Juventus as an alternative track, explaining how their financial means could see them prevail over some of their Spanish counterparts.

Do Juventus need Antony?

Last summer, the Bianconeri signed two right wingers in the shape of Nicolas Gonzalez and Francisco Conceicao.

However, the Argentinian hasn’t truly set the Allianz Stadium ablaze, while the Portuguese winger has been relegated to the bench under the orders of Igor Tudor, and is set to leave the club once his loan deal expires at the end of the season.