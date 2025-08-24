Juventus have experienced a notably quiet summer transfer window, characterised more by speculation than actual movement. While there has been no shortage of rumours, concrete signings have been few and far between. This lack of activity is reflective of a wider trend across Serie A, where many clubs have struggled to finalise deals, often hampered by protracted negotiations and financial constraints.

In stark contrast, the Premier League’s leading clubs have been particularly aggressive in the transfer market, securing several high-profile signings and attracting some of the world’s most talented players. The disparity in activity highlights the challenges facing Italian clubs, including Juventus, as they seek to remain competitive both domestically and in Europe.

As the most prominent club in Italian football, Juventus are frequently linked with elite-level talent. In recent weeks, the Bianconeri have reportedly shown interest in players such as Jadon Sancho and Randal Kolo Muani. One confirmed arrival is Jonathan David, who joined as a free agent. While that represents a positive addition, it is hardly enough for a club with title ambitions.

Kolo Muani spent the second half of last season on loan in Turin and impressed, but Juventus have so far been unable to reach an agreement to sign him permanently. Similarly, Sancho, who performed well at Chelsea, would bring quality and creativity, yet no deal has materialised.

Despite these links, Juventus’ transfer activity remains minimal, which is a concern. A club of their stature must reinforce the squad ahead of what is expected to be a highly competitive campaign. Several Serie A sides have changed managers and responded by backing them with significant new signings. Even Napoli, the defending champions, have been more proactive than Juventus, suggesting they are serious about retaining their title.

If Juventus are to challenge for the Scudetto, it must show far greater intent in the market. Igor Tudor cannot be expected to achieve improved results using largely the same group of players from last season, especially when he inherited a squad he did not build. The club must support him in acquiring players who suit his style and tactical requirements.

Time remains in the window, but the longer the club waits, the more difficult it becomes to integrate new signings effectively. If Juventus fail to act decisively now, they risk another underwhelming season and may even struggle to secure a top-four finish.