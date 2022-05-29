Juventus is keen to add Raoul Bellanova to their squad, but Cagliari’s asking price could scupper the move.

The right-back spent the just concluded season at the recently relegated Serie B side on loan from Bordeaux.

He was one of their best players and they are expected to make his transfer permanent now.

Tuttojuve claims they will make his transfer permanent for less than 1m euros, and they intend to sell him.

Despite signing him cheaply, the report claims they value him at 15m euros and that is what they have asked Juve and his other suitors to pay for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Bellanova did well, but it was not enough to help his team avoid relegation to Serie B.

It makes little sense that they will demand that much money before selling him, considering their predicaments and how much he would cost them.

If Juve is keen on adding him to their squad, they will find an agreement with Cagliari for a lesser fee. Otherwise, there is no need to spend so much on a largely unproven player.

Unless Gli Isolani wants him to spend the season with them in Serie B, they will find an agreement with Juve.