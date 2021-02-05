Juventus quoted 60m euros for their summer target

One player whose next team will most likely be Juventus is Paul Pogba as the Frenchman continues to edge towards the end of his Manchester United contract.

He left the Bianconeri for England in 2016, but that move hasn’t turned out as expected, and he isn’t looking to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Juve has been linked with a move for him all season as they consider bringing him back to continue their successful relationship.

There were even talks of him moving to Turin on an initial loan deal last month, but that never materialised.

He is now set for a summer move and Calciomercato says that Juventus has been given a go-ahead to sign him by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report says the Portuguese attacker endorses the transfer and wants to be his teammate next season.

Real Madrid is competing for his signature with Juventus, and the report claims that Manchester United has named their asking price.

The Red Devils want to sell him for 60m euros, but Juventus has plans to drive down that fee.

In a boost to the Bianconeri’s chances of signing him, the report adds that Florentino Perez isn’t as much of a fan of the midfielder as Zinedine Zidane is.