The solid rapport between Juventus and Adrien Rabiot reportedly risks collapsing as the two parties fail to make progress in their contract talks.

The midfielder’s contract will expire at the end of the month, so he could well end up leaving the club as a free agent.

Nevertheless, the Italian giants have been trying to convince the player and his mother/agent Veronique Rabiot to pen a new deal, offering them a two-year contract with a net salary of 7.5 million euros per year in addition to bonuses.

Moreover, the extension would cement his status as the club’s vice-captain and locker-room leader.

But as La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese explains, Juventus are growing irritated by the player’s cold stance.

The midfielder and his mother are taking their time to give a definitive answer, preferring to focus on his international commitment with France at Euro 2024.

Therefore, Juventus have decided to set an ultimatum for Rabiot, as they do not plan to waste any more time on this transfer saga, preferring to turn their attention towards alternative solutions in case the former PSG man isn’t keen to remain in Turin.

As Albanese reveals, the 29-year-old will have to render his decision by June 30th. Either he accepts the club’s latest offer, or he’ll be heading towards the exit door.

Rabiot has reportedly caught the attention of Real Madrid who could be interested in signing him for free.

For their part, Juventus already have an agreement in place for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, and could launch a serious onslaught for Nice’s Khephren Thuram.