Juventus are reportedly chasing rising Elche midfielder Rodrigo Mendoza, who also has admirers all over the globe.

The Bianconeri are in the market for a new midfielder, as they look to add flair and creativity to the middle of the park.

The Serie A giants are being linked with established profiles, like Sandro Tonali, and more recently, Marcelo Brozovic. Nevertheless, a young profile has now been added to the shortlist.

Juventus set sights on Elche youngster Rodrigo Mendoza

According to Tuttosport, Juventus are interest in Mendoza, who has has been making waves in LaLiga this season. The Bianconeri have been scouting him in his last appearance for Spain U21 during the current international, and have also monitored him during the recent U20 World Cup.

The 20-year-old is a youth product of Elche who was promoted to the first team in 2023. He has now established himself as a protagonist at the club. This season, he has thus far made 10 appearances between LaLiga and Copa del Rey, scoring one goal in each competition.

(Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

Mendoza is tied to Los Franjiverdes with a contract valid until June 2028, but it includes a release clause of €20 million.

As the source explains, observers insist that the Spain U21 is worth every penny, while comparing his skillset to Barcelona star Pedri.

Juve facing stern competition for Mendoza

The Turin-based newspaper also reveals a list of suitors who have been tracking the midfielder since last summer. This includes clubs from the Saudi Pro League club, as the well the Red Bull group, who tried to bring him to Paris FC.

Moreover, Como were hoping to add Mendoza to Como’s youth Spanish contingent that has been developping under the tutelage of Cesc Fabregas.

The report also reaveals that Real Madrid and Manchester City have both recently enquired about the Murcia native.

Hence, swaying Mendoza won’t be easy amidst the growing competition for his signature. But if Juventus well and truly set their mind on snatching the player’s services, they will certainly be one of the frontrunners in the race.