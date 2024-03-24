Juventus are no longer willing to offload Matias Soulé on the cheap, thus raising the asking price for their young jewel.

The Argentine joined the club’s youth ranks in 2020 and has impressed during his time with the Primavera and Next Gen squad.

However, he eventually struggled to earn sufficient playing time after getting promoted to Max Allegri’s first team.

Therefore, the club sent him on loan to Frosinone in order to gain valuable Serie A experience, a move that has certainly paid dividends.

The youngster has cemented himself as one of the best-rising stars on the continent. He has already hit double figures in Serie A this season.

This weekend, he earned himself plaudits from all over the globe for a sensational finish while on international duty with Argentina U23.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have decided to raise the asking price to 50 million euros.

As the source explains, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli is a keen admirer of Soulé.

However, the management has identified the young winger as a sacrificial lamb capable of generating the necessary transfer funds to pursue the club’s main transfer objectives.

Naturally, this includes Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners who’s on top of the Old Lady’s shortlist.

Nevertheless, the source wonders if signing the Dutchman is really worth offloading one of the most coveted youngsters in Europe.

A large section of Juventus fans would respond with a resounding no, urging the club to maintain the services of all young jewels, including Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen.