After weeks or perhaps even months of negotiations, Angel Di Maria’s potential transfer to Juventus is becoming one of the summer transfer market’s soap operas.

The Argentine has ended a seven-year stint at Paris Saint Germain and is looking to find a new club in Europe before returning to his home country a year later.

According to Calciomercato, Di Maria will soon end his vacation and make a quick visit to Paris in the weekend, while his future could be decided in the coming days.

The source believes that the Barcelona track remains possible, but the Catalans will first have to understand if they will have the necessary funds to launch an assault on the market.

If the Blaugrana fail to mount a decent proposal for the 34-year-old, then Juventus will be his most enticing destination on all levels.

Moreover, the report claims that the Italian club has improved its offer for the veteran winger from 5.5 million euros plus bonuses to a figure between 6.5 and 7 millions with add-ons.

Additionally, the Bianconeri’s initial two-year deal proposal is no longer on the table, as the club has already accepted the player’s request for a one-year deal, even if it means missing out on the benefits of the Growth Decree (saving 50% on taxes).

So while it appears that Juventus have done everything within their power to convince Di Maria, the latter will have a decision to make in the next few days, as the club can’t afford to wait any longer.