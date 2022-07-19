Juventus raise their offer for Bremer as they look to strike the deal today

After selling Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, Juventus were left with a depleted backline.

The Bianconeri had already parted ways with their captain Giorgio Chiellini at the end of last season, leaving Max Allegri with only three first team centre backs (Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani and Federico Gatti).

So after collecting some new funds from the Dutchman’s sale (around 80 million euros), the management won’t waste any time in its bid to sign a capable replacement.

Although Inter have been the frontrunners so land Gleison Bremer since the beginning of the summer, Juventus have suddenly emerged as the favorites following a recent blitz.

The Bianconeri are now engaged in talks with their crosstown rivals, and they’re hoping to strike a deal today to anticipate any late resurgence from the Nerazzurri who haven’t raised the white flag just yet.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Bianconeri have now raised their offer for Torino, as the total package has reached 47-48 million euros after adding bonuses.

Juve FC say

After selling de Ligt to Bayern for hefty price, Torino now know that we have fresh cash in the pocket. And since Bremer was named as the best defender in Serie A last season, they will naturally raise the asking price.

Nonetheless, the figures mentioned above remain fair based on the current market, and if we bide out time in the negotiations, then we might end up suffering Inter’s fate and get outbid by a new suitor.

So even if the deal costs us slightly more than we had hoped, we simply have to put all signatures on paper as soon as possible.