Juventus are reportedly closing in on an accord with Lazio winger Felipe Anderson who could become a free agent by June.

The Bianconeri have been negotiating with the player’s entourage over a possible summer transfer.

The 30-year-old appears destined to leave the Italian capital as he and the Biancocelesti have yet to agree on a new contract.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants are looking to seize the opportunity and put the deal over the line as soon as possible.

Anderson would be free to sign a pre-contract with a new club starting this Friday, and the Bianconeri don’t want to waste too much time on this front.

Therefore, Juventus have reportedly raised their offer for the winger, proposing a four-year contract with a yearly net salary of 4 million euros.

As the source tells it, the management wants to avoid a tug-of-war with another suitor, or possibly Lazio who could rally back and convince the player to remain at Formello beyond the current campaign.

Anderson initially joined the capital side in 2013, spending five successful years at the club before earning a big-money transfer to West Ham United.

Nevertheless, the Brazilian returned to Lazio for another spell in 2021 following an underwhelming experience in the Premier League.

He has cemented himself as a pillar in Maurizio Sarri’s 4-3-3 lineup. But it would be interesting to see where he’d fit in Max Allegri’s tactical setup.