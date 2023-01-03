Juventus raise their offer for Rabiot – Will it be enough?

In recent weeks, Adrien Rabiot’s contract renewal has cemented itself as one of the biggest soap operas of the season.

The Frenchman is currently running on an expiring contract, while his mother and agent Veronique is looking to capitalize on her son’s improved form for club and country to earn a massive deal.

While a host of rich Premier League clubs are interested in the player’s services, it appears that the Bianconeri haven’t raised the white flag just yet.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Juventus are willing to raise their offer for Rabiot in their attempts to extend his stay in Turin.

The Frenchman currently earns 7 million euros per season, which is already deemed too high for the club’s current parameters (amidst the financial crisis). Yet, the source claims that the Old Lady will raise the bar by inserting additional bonuses to the his current base salary.

Admittedly, this may not be enough to beat the competition from rich foreigners. However, the source explains that other circumstances could end up playing in Juve’s favor. For instance, the player has the esteem of his manager Max Allegri who always believed in his abilities, while his mother Veronique shares an amicable rapport with the management.

Moreover, the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea might miss out on a spot in next season’s Champions League edition, which could jeopardize Rabiot’s hypothetical transfer to England.