Juventus stand a chance at landing Bayern Munich left-back Raphael Guerreiro in January, albeit a remote one.

The Bianconeri have been suffering from a shortage of options on the flanks, with Andrea Cambiaso considered the only wing-back who has truly earned Igor Tudor’s trust.

The Croatian manager has been preferring Pierre Kalulu, originally at centre-back, over summer signing Joao Mario on the right flank, while Filip Kostic has only been used sporadically. Moreover, Juan Cabal made a brief return from injury before suffering another setback.

Therefore, the management is expected to rectify the situation in January.

Juventus register their interest in Raphael Guerreiro

In recent days, reports in Italy have identified Guerreiro as a potential solution. The 31-year-old is running on an expiring contract, and many expect him to leave Bayern at the end of the season.

Renowned German journalist Christian Falk confirmed the Serie A giants’ interest in the Portuguese star, while revealing how they had already enquired about two of his teammates.

“It is TRUE: Juventus are concretely interested in Bayern defender Raphaël Guerreiro,” said the Bundesliga expert in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

“Juventus have already asked for Josip Stanišić, who, like Guerreiro, can also play left-back.

“Bayern wanted €50m for the player, but this didn’t work for Juventus. So, they instead asked for Sacha Boey, and Bayern had to say no again, despite wanting to sell the player.”

Are Bayern willing to sell Guerreiro in January?

While Juve’s interest eventually settled on Guerreiro, Falk insists that the Bavarian giants would only be prepared to sell him in January if they manage to acquire a replacement. Therefore, a summer transfer remains more plausible.

“The squad at Bayern Munich is not big enough to just give players away, and this is also the position with Guerreiro.

“Juventus want to sign him in the winter, which normally wouldn’t be an issue if Bayern had a replacement, but they still have to find one. Then, perhaps, they will talk in winter, but it seems a more likely exit this summer when he’s a free agent.”

Guerreiro originally plays as a left-back, but is also capable of filling several other roles, including the central midfielder. He has been plying his trade at the Allianz Arena since 2023, when he left Borussia Dortmund as a free agent after seven years.