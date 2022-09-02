Juventus rated the joint-best club in Serie A for their transfer business this summer

Juventus has ended this summer transfer window successfully after bolstering some key areas in their squad.

The Bianconeri had lost the likes of Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Chiellini earlier in the window.

They would eventually sell Matthijs de Ligt to Bayern Munich, and they had to act.

Angel di Maria, Paul Pogba, Gleison Bremer, Filip Kostic and Leandro Paredes joined them before the transfer window closed.

While Juve was busy adding players to their squad, several other Italian clubs struggled to make an impact on the market.

The Italian media has now rated the teams that had the best and worst summer transfer window, according to Football Italia.

The report claims Juve and AS Roma had the highest rating among Italian clubs because of their business ahead of the new season.

Juve FC Says

It is one thing to strengthen your squad and another thing for your new players to improve your team.

We need to improve on our performance in the last campaign, and our new signings have an important role to play in that.

If they do well, we could win the Scudetto, but if we perform as bad as we did in the last campaign, we should expect an identical outcome.