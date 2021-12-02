Juventus re-establishes contact over their midfield target

Juventus remains keen on signing Denis Zakaria and a new report claims they have resumed contact with all the parties involved.

The Swiss midfielder is one of the finest players in Europe and he is one player Max Allegri wants in his squad.

Juve is facing serious competition for his signature from other top European clubs, but that isn’t deterring them, and Tuttosport via Calciomercato claims the Bianconeri has been in contact with the players’ representatives recently.

Zakaria would be a free agent in the summer and Juve wants him as a free agent, but it remains unclear if they will fast-track his arrival to the January transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Signing Zakaria in January might be the best idea considering how much we need reinforcements in midfield.

The Borussia Monchengladbach man has been in better form than most of our midfielders in this campaign and could make a big impact if he joins us in the winter transfer window.

Allegri needs help in form of better players if we are to end this season as high as we can and Zakaria is one of the finest options out there.

When he becomes a free agent in the summer, it would be tricky to sign him because he can then choose where he wants to go and might ignore a move to Juve, especially if we end the campaign poorly.