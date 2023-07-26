Juventus has made the decision to re-sign Martin Palumbo from Udinese on a permanent transfer after several successful loan spells at the club since 2021. The Norwegian-Italian midfielder has impressed during his loan stints with Juventus, particularly with the Bianconeri Next Gen team, where he has showcased his talents as one of the most promising young players in Italy.

Last season, Palumbo’s performances for the Next Gen side were particularly outstanding, making him one of the standout players. As a result of his impressive displays, Juventus has chosen to secure him on a permanent basis. The club made the announcement on Twitter, revealing that Palumbo has signed a two-year deal.

While Palumbo is expected to continue playing for the Juve Next Gen team, he likely believes that he has the potential to earn a chance with the senior team in the near future. Juventus’ head coach, Max Allegri, has been committed to offering opportunities to players who excel in the Next Gen side. Allegri’s willingness to promote young talents to the first team has earned him praise, and Palumbo will hope to be the next player to benefit from this approach and break into the Juventus senior squad.

With his permanent signing, Palumbo will have a stronger foundation to continue developing at Juventus and work towards achieving his dream of playing for the first team under Allegri’s guidance.

Juve FC Says

Palumbo left an impression on the coaching staff at the club and it was only a matter of time before he returned.

He would now have his eyes on impressing the senior team coaches and joining the likes of Fabio Miretti and Nicolo Fagioli in the first team.

We expect him to do well and it would be interesting to see how much progress the Next Gen side makes in the next term.