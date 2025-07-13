Jadon Sancho has emerged as a key transfer target for Juventus, with the English winger keen to leave Manchester United during the current window.

Sancho is no longer part of Manchester United’s long-term plans, and the Premier League side is eager to offload him permanently. Having spent the majority of the last two seasons away on loan, the winger has continued to make an impact, notably featuring in two European finals. His performances outside Old Trafford have demonstrated that he can thrive when given the right environment, which Juventus now hopes to provide.

Juventus Move Gathers Pace

Sancho is reportedly focused on completing a move to the Bianconeri, despite attracting interest from other clubs. The player’s representatives have been engaged in talks with Juventus in recent weeks, and there is mutual interest in finalising the transfer. However, an agreement between the two clubs remains outstanding, with a gap still existing between Juventus’ offer and Manchester United’s valuation.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are prepared to pay €15 million to secure Sancho’s signature. Manchester United, however, are holding out for closer to €25 million, creating a €10 million shortfall that has so far prevented the deal from being completed.

(Photo by David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

Personal Terms Already Agreed

While the clubs continue to negotiate, it is understood that Sancho has already agreed on personal terms with Juventus. The winger is willing to accept a net salary of €5 million per season to join the Turin-based side, indicating his commitment to making the move happen.

Sancho would bring pace, creativity and valuable European experience to the Juventus squad. At just 25 years of age, he still has significant potential and could flourish in Serie A under the right management. For Juventus, securing his signature would represent a smart investment, particularly at a reduced fee compared to his original transfer value.

With personal terms agreed and the player keen on the move, Juventus must now decide whether to meet Manchester United’s asking price or negotiate a compromise that will allow the transfer to be completed.