Zeki Celik is set to leave AS Roma, with Juventus reportedly emerging as his most likely destination after reaching an agreement with his entourage. The Turkish defender has been regarded as one of the finest performers in Serie A and has established himself as Roma’s first-choice right back.

Celik has entered the final months of his current contract. Roma had been in discussions with him over a renewal worth 2 million euros per season. However, the defender is said to have requested at least 3 million euros net per season, a demand that led the club to suspend negotiations regarding an extension.

Contract Talks Collapse At Roma

Roma’s decision to halt discussions appears to have opened the door for Juventus to intensify their pursuit. Celik’s consistent performances have ensured he remains highly rated within Italian football, and his contractual situation has made him an attractive opportunity on the market.

With his deal nearing its conclusion, the prospect of a free transfer has increased interest in his services. Roma’s inability to reach a financial agreement has therefore placed them at risk of losing a key member of their defensive unit without receiving a transfer fee.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Juventus Move Forward With Agreement

Juventus are keen to strengthen at right back, particularly after failing to replace Timothy Weah in the summer. Celik has been on their radar for some time due to his reliability and strong displays in Serie A.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus have been courting the defender and holding discussions with his entourage over a free transfer to Turin in the summer. The report states that those talks have now produced a positive outcome, with Celik agreeing to join the Bianconeri once his contract at AS Roma expires at the end of the season.