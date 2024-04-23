Juventus secured qualification to the final of the Coppa Italia despite a 2-1 loss to Lazio this evening.

The Bianconeri started the game on the back foot as Luis Alberto threatened them with a fine solo run, but he could make nothing from it.

In the sixth minute, Federico Chiesa tried to find the opener with a shot from outside the area, but it was blocked. Andrea Cambiaso pounced on the rebound, but he shot wide.

Six minutes later, Lazio opened the scoring after Taty Castellanos rose highest to head a corner in.

Juve began to search for the next goal but it was a struggle for them to create a clear-cut chance until the 23rd minute when Dusan Vlahovic drew a superb save from Christos Mandas.

Felipe Anderson then had a sight of goal, but Juventus blocked his effort. At the other end, Gleison Bremer rose highest to head a Juventus corner over the bar.

The Bianconeri began to feel frustrated and Manuel Locatelli got into the referee’s books for a rash challenge.

At the 40-minute mark, Lazio led the game in goals and possession and were a goal away from equalising the aggregate score.

Castellanos tried to get them level in the 44th minute, but Matia Perin pulled off a stunning save to deny him.

Lazio began the second half as hungry as they ended the first and quickly scored through a low drive from Castellanos.

Weston McKennie then had an injury scare, but he was eventually cleared to continue. Vlahovic then had two chances in as many minutes. But the first shot was blocked, and the second flew wide.

One theme of Juventus’ game at this stage was Filip Kostic’s poor crosses, especially from corners, yet it was Andrea Cambiaso whom Max Allegri would substitute off for Timothy Weah after 70 minutes.

Lazio kept looking for their third goal, but they could not get it and Juventus subbed on Arkadiusz Milik for Vlahovic in the 82nd minute. West McKennie also made way for Kenan Yildiz.

The Pole made an instant impact as he was on hand to score Juventus’ first of the night and potential tie-winner after some fine work from Timothy Weah.

Lazio predictably began to push to find the tie’s leveller, but Juventus defended with their lives as Allegri brought on Carlos Alcaraz for Federico Chiesa to give his team a better chance of avoiding a late goal.

It was good enough to help the team see out the game and book their place in the Coppa Italia final.