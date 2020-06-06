All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus reach deal for Marash Kumbulla?

June 6, 2020

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement for Hellas Verona defender Marah Kumbulla.

The 20-year-old Albanian international has had a standout season in Verona, attracting attention from the likes of Inter, Juventus, Chelsea, Lyon and Napoli.

La Stampa report that Juventus may have beaten the competition by securing an agreement for €32m with Hellas.

Barring any late twists, it’s suggested that the Bianocneri have secured a deal that could include players as part of an exchange for the deal.

 

Administrator

Site Administrator and Owner. Started Juvefc.com way back in 2001, still going strong, still supporting one club. Solo Juve.

You Might Also Like

Announcement: The quiet vanishing of Mario Mandzukic…and can Sarri prosper?

June 5, 2020

De Ligt: ‘I don’t want to leave Juventus’

June 6, 2020

Modric: ‘Juve fans knew about Ronaldo move’

June 5, 2020