Juventus reach deal for Marash Kumbulla?

Juventus have reportedly reached an agreement for Hellas Verona defender Marah Kumbulla.

The 20-year-old Albanian international has had a standout season in Verona, attracting attention from the likes of Inter, Juventus, Chelsea, Lyon and Napoli.

La Stampa report that Juventus may have beaten the competition by securing an agreement for €32m with Hellas.

Barring any late twists, it’s suggested that the Bianocneri have secured a deal that could include players as part of an exchange for the deal.