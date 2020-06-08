Juventus reach Milik agreement?

Reports from Italy suggest Juventus may have already agreed terms with Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik over a summer move.

The Bianconeri are on the lookout for a new striker as Gonzalo Higuain’s future remains unclear given his recent links with River Plate and DC United.

RAI journalist Ciro Venerato reports that the Polish striker has already given the go-ahead for a switch to Juventus and agreed terms.

Juve Chief Football Officer Fabio Paratici will now need to deal with Napoli to reach an agreement for the striker whose deal expires in June 2021.