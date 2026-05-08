Juventus is continuing its pursuit of Alisson Becker ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Bianconeri reportedly making significant progress in its efforts to bring the Liverpool goalkeeper to Turin. The Brazilian remains under contract with Liverpool until the summer of 2027, meaning Juventus would still need to negotiate a transfer agreement with the Premier League side before any move could be completed.

The first stage of the process involved convincing the player about the proposed transfer, and according to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus have now achieved that objective after reaching an agreement on personal terms with the former AS Roma goalkeeper. The report suggests the Bianconeri are increasingly confident about the possibility of completing the transfer in the coming months.

Juventus Make Progress In Goalkeeper Pursuit

Luciano Spalletti is reportedly eager to work with Alisson once again, and Juventus have taken a major step towards making that happen by securing an understanding with the player regarding his future. The club views the Brazilian as an ideal addition to the squad and believes his experience and quality would strengthen the team considerably.

With personal terms now believed to be settled, Juventus are expected to shift their attention towards reaching an agreement with Liverpool. Juve is hopeful that discussions between the two clubs can progress smoothly before the end of the current campaign, allowing the move to be completed without unnecessary delays.

Liverpool Yet To Make Final Decision

Although Alisson is said to be interested in joining Juventus, the goalkeeper may not attempt to pressure Liverpool into accepting an offer if the club decides they want him to remain at Anfield for the rest of his contract. Liverpool still holds a strong position due to the length of his current deal, which runs until 2027.

For the time being, the player side of the negotiations appears to have been completed, leaving both clubs to determine whether a final agreement can be reached. Juventus remain determined to make the transfer happen sooner rather than later as they continue planning for the future.