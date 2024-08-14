Juventus is making progress in offloading players they have asked to leave, with Hans Nicolussi Caviglia nearing a move to Venezia.

The Bianconeri’s new coach prefers a smaller, more reliable squad, which has led to some players being excluded from the main group.

The club has been working to ensure that these sidelined players find new clubs before the end of the month.

Each player’s departure is being handled individually, with their representatives tasked with finding them new opportunities.

Nicolussi Caviglia appears to be the first to secure an exit, as Nico Schira reported on X (formerly Twitter) that Venezia had reached an agreement with Juventus to sign the 24-year-old.

Caviglia is keen on the move and has reportedly agreed to personal terms, meaning the transfer is expected to be finalised in the coming days.

Juve FC Says

We have to offload our players one at a time, and it feels great to hear that Nicolussi Caviglia will soon leave the club.

He has the potential to succeed at a smaller club, but we are probably too big for him now.

Venezia will be a good home, and we can re-sign him if he meets expectations and becomes a top player.