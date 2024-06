Greenwood spent last season on loan at Getafe after being banished from Manchester United’s first team for off-field reasons.

The striker is one of the finest talents the Red Devils have produced in recent times, but circumstances mean he will not be playing for them again.

Juve wants to include him in their squad, and a report on Il Bianconero reveals that the striker also wants the move.

This has made it relatively easy for the Bianconeri to find an agreement with him over personal terms.

They now have to agree on a fee with Manchester United, and that is a problem at the moment because the English club has placed a high valuation on his transfer.

The report claims United is looking for up to 40 million euros for a player whose contract expires in 2025, which is unrealistic for Juve to pay.

Both parties will continue to negotiate, and Juve hopes they can lower the fee to a manageable figure so they can sign their man as soon as possible.