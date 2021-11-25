Juventus reaches an agreement to keep star man at the club

Gianluca Di Marzio says Juventus and Paulo Dybala will certainly continue their relationship.

The attacker has been in talks with the club over a contract extension and Di Marzio claims it’s just a matter of time before the agreement becomes official.

It claims both parties have already agreed on the major components of the new deal and there are just a few things to sort out now.

When the time for the agreement to be made official is reached, his agent, Jorge Antun, will fly down to Italy again to get it all sorted.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been an important player to Juventus, and it is great to see the club push to keep him.

The Argentinian has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, but he is one of the finest players in the world.

The club has already lost Cristiano Ronaldo. Its attack would become weakened if Dybala also leaves.

His injury absences haven’t been a good thing for the club, but Juve remains confident he would soon put them behind him and play regularly.

We expect the former Palermo man to lead the Juve attack when the Bianconeri faces Atalanta this weekend.