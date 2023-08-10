Juventus has made impressive strides in its efforts to streamline its squad by securing a deal with AS Monaco for the transfer of Denis Zakaria.

Within their roster, the Bianconeri have identified several players deemed surplus to requirements, spurring their pursuit to offload them during this transfer window.

Initially, West Ham displayed interest in acquiring Zakaria. However, the English club has since withdrawn from contention, leaving the path open for the midfielder to join AS Monaco.

The negotiation process with the French club was not devoid of challenges, requiring multiple rounds of discussions. Ultimately, Juventus managed to secure an agreement, facilitating the departure of one of the players no longer integral to their plans.

According to Football Italia, AS Monaco will reportedly pay a fee of approximately 23 million euros, inclusive of add-ons, to secure Zakaria’s services. This transaction proves beneficial for Juventus, marking a gain on a player they had acquired and utilised for merely six months.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria will hopefully open the door for us to sell more players in this transfer window, as there are more players we need to offload.

The money from his departure and the savings from his wages could help us accelerate efforts to bring reinforcements to the Allianz Stadium in the coming weeks.