Juventus ready replacement in case of midfield departure

Juventus are claimed to be eyeing Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari as an option in midfield, depending on the departure of one of their current crop.

The Old Lady have a number of players linked with the exit door this month, with Rodrigo Bentancur of interest to Aston Villa, Arthur linked with Arsenal, and Dejan Kulusevski supposedly on AC Milan’s radar.

While it remains to be seen which of those we would most likely be headed out the exit door, we appear to be preparing ourselves with a potential replacement in the shape of Nandez, Sara Orlandini reports as cited by TuttoJuve.

The Uruguayan plays most of his football at right-midfield, but can also be deployed as a central midfielder, and while we would pose as an extra body in midfield this term, he could well be the long-term successor for Juan Cuadrado also.

We are not expected to follow up in our interest for his signature before seeing off one of our current squad however, with us working within a stricter budget in recent windows, and with Dusan Vlahovic’s signing likely to have put a sizeable dent in our coffers.

Which of the three exit-linked midfielders should we be most keen to cut our losses with? Have all three not shown to have the potential to be top players in the coming years?

Patrick