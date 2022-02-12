Juventus ready to cash-in on high-earner despite key role

Juventus are ready to cash-in and allow Matthijs De Ligt to quit the club in the coming window.

The defender has been linked with a number of top sides across Europe in recent windows, but we have shown no willingness to sell as of yet.

We are now claimed to have had a change of heart however, with SportMediaset claiming we are now keen to accept an offer for his signature in order to reduce our wage budget as well avoiding bonus payments to Ajax which will trigger in the near future.

I hope for the good of Juventus that these reports are untrue, as De Ligt has been amongst our best performers this term, and he will only get better as time goes on due to his young age.

We also have to be vividly aware that both Giorgio Chiellini and Leo Bonucci are in the twilights of their careers, which will make it even tougher to re-strengthen if we did actually allow the Dutchman to leave, but a strong end to the season for Rugani could well be be a factor in our decisions this summer.

Could Juve really be considering allowing De Ligt to leave this summer?

Patrick