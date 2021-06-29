Club News

Juventus ready to change their market strategy from previous years

June 29, 2021 - 8:00 pm

After some hyperactive transfer market campaigns conducted by former sporting director Fabio Paratici, Juventus apparently want to take their foot off the gas.

Paratici – who recently moved to Tottenham Hotspur – has been effectively replaced by Federico Cherubini who worked under his guidance.

Moreover, Massimiliano Allegri returned to the club after a two-year absence, and he’s expected to have a bigger say on the the transfer market.

According to Sky Sport via ilBianconero, the Old Lady will change her approach on the market, and will be expected to conduct less active campaigns in comparison with the previous seasons.

After a series of exchange deals made in the last few seasons (with Miralem Pjanic and Arthur Melo being the most famous) the management is expected to do fewer swaps this time around.

Additionally, fewer players will arrive every season, as the club will be hoping to maintain some consistency within the squad.

Therefore, Manuel Locatelli could be the only addition to be made for the midfield department, whilst the arrival of a new striker could depend on Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at the club.

So what to make from all of these reported changes in the strategy?

Perhaps the management believes that the overwhelming transfer markets witnessed in the past few seasons has caused some imbalance on both the sporting and financial levels, and a more serene approach is needed, especially amidst the current economical difficulties.

    fewer players? you need a high level of players first!
    we are going to be like wenger`s arsenal…expected to `make do` with 3rd or 4th every season. you need to use a 100m to get the team upp to scratch, THEN be hard-nosed. we all know how and when our transfers and balance are improved drasstically…eradicate the ronaldo mistake.

