Juventus ready to compete against European giants for Chelsea defender

Following the conclusion of the January transfer session, we can now expect to hear more about the players who are set to change clubs in the summer.

As of February, players with expiring contracts are free to sign pre-agreements with other clubs ahead of a summer switch.

This year, Antonio Rudiger should be one of the stars of the free agent market.

The German has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world during his time at Chelsea.

Nonetheless, the European Champions are still unable to put his signature on a new contract.

Therefore, the former Roma man could walk away from the Stamford Bridge by the end of the campaign.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus remain in the fray for Rudiger’s signature, and are willing to challenge the likes of Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid.

The source adds that the Germany international could potentially replace Matthijs de Ligt in Turin. The Dutchman is occasionally being linked with an exit.

However, the report warns that the Old Lady must put a large offer on the table to persuade the defender and beat off the competition.

Although the Bianconeri would be facing an uphill battle, the January transfer window proved that the Italians are still one of the major players in the continent.

Juventus secured the biggest coup of the winter by signing Dusan Vlahovic, and therefore, the club’s ability to snatch the best names on the market shouldn’t be underestimated.