Juventus ready to extend Bonucci’s stay on one condition

In the modern era, few Juventus players won more trophies than Leonardo Bonucci. The captain has been acting as a stalwart at the back for the Turin-based club since 2010. His stint was only interrupted for one year – between 2017 and 2018 – when he made a shocking switch to Milan.

Nevertheless, the defender then returned to resume his duties at the Allianz Stadium, and has recently inherited the captaincy following the departure of his longtime friend and teammate Giorgio Chiellini.

According ilBianconero, Juventus are willing to renew the 35-year-old’s contract which is currently set to expire in 2024.

However, the source mentions an important condition from the management’s part; Bonucci must accept lower wages in order extend his time at the club.

By the time Bonucci’s present contract expires he’ll be 37. Thus, one would think that he already has a decent deal considering his advanced age and growing physical concerns.

However, the management is apparently looking to spread the costs by tempting the player with a lengthier deal that includes a significant pay cut.

Since the arrival of CEO Maurizio Arrivabene, the club has been able to comprehensively lower the wage bill by either getting rid of some of the highest earners, or lowering the wages of some of the current crop.

Despite his status as club captain, Bonucci won’t be an exception to the applied policy.