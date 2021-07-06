Juventus ready to fight for the signature of Brazilian wonderkid

This summer, Juventus are expected to bolster their attacking department with a new arrival. Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata will surely stay in Turin, and even Cristiano Ronaldo could be set for another season under Max Allegri’s watch.

Nonetheless, a fourth wheel could be needed, and the Bianconeri could opt for a young option.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the club’s new sporting director, Federico Cherubini, is greatly intrigued by Kaio Jorge.

The Brazilian wonderkid is monitored by countless European sides, and AC Milan are said to be ahead in the race for his signature – at least if the report is to be believed.

However, the Old Lady is willing to put up a fight for the 19-year-old, whose contract with Santos is set to expire by the end of December.

The report adds that Cherubini favors Kaio over Gianluca Scamacca, who’s been a target for Juventus last season, and was closely followed by former sporting director, Fabio Paratici, and former manager, Andrea Pirlo.

The source adds that the Bianconeri are willing to pay a certain fee for Santos to release their player in the summer, rather than losing him for free in January.

Moreover, this time around, Juventus already have a non-EU spot available for the youngster, as they aren’t intending to buy other players from outside of Europe.

Last season, the club opted to use their non-EU spot to seal Weston McKennie’s transfer from Schalke which culminated in the infamous Luis Suarez transfer saga, and all the legal turbulence that followed.