Despite Genoa’s miserable campaign, Andrea Cambiaso was one the best revelations in Serie A last season.

The young Italian enjoyed a stellar start to the campaign, but an injury kept him out of the final stretch of the season.

Nevertheless, his early performances were enough to warrant the interest of some of the biggest clubs in Italy.

Luckily for Juventus, they have apparently won the race for the 22-year-old’s services.

According to Corriere dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus have reached an agreement with Genoa over the Cambiaso’s transfer after making a final push in the last hours.

The Italian will thus join the Old Lady’s ranks in a transfer worth 10 million euros. But in fact, this will be an exchange deal between the two clubs, with the Bianconeri offering 3.5 millions alongside the services of Radu Dragusin.

The young Romanian defender had previously impressed for Juventus U-23, but last term, he endured a complex campaign while on loan with Sampdoria and then Salernitana.

But at the age of 20, he remains a hot prospect, and the Grifone will be hoping to help him fulfill his great promise.

Juve FC say

The last time Juventus and Genoa conducted a swap deal (Rovella and Portanova), they found themselves in hot water with the investigators before being acquitted from unlawful capital gains charges by the court.

But this time, the figures appear to be reasonable and it would be very difficult for anyone to challenge their validity.