Juventus ready to launch war council to fight four legal battles

Due to increasing scrutiny from several local and international governing bodies and never-ending investigations, Andrea Agnelli eventually succumbed to the pressure and resigned from his post as Juventus president on November 28.

Vice-president Pavel Nedved, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and the rest of the the board also vacated their spots, creating a power vacuum.

According to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, Juventus will announce their new board of directors next Monday (Dec 26).

The source believes that the final cut regarding the profiles will be made this Saturday, but the club will only only communicate the decision after Christmas.

While many fans are hoping to see club icons assuming office, the report understands Juventus will instead launch a war council which heavily features technical figures who are hardly known to the public.

Thus, the board will be made up of lawyers, accountants, editors and tax experts, as the club prepares to fight legal wars on four different fronts: Ordinary justice, sporting justice, the CONSOB investigation (the Italian governmental body which regulates the exchange market) and of course the battle with UEFA.

At the moment, we already know the names of three of the club’s pillars for the next stage. Gianluca Ferrero is the new Juventus president, Maurizio Scanavino will act as general director, while Max Allegri remains in charge of the squad, perhaps with more authority than before.