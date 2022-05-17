On Monday night, the heartbroken Juventus fans waved goodbye for Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala who both took the field for one last time at the Allianz Stadium.

However, there are some good news in store for the Bianconeri supporters, as one of the club’s young stars could dwell in Turin for years to come.

According to ilBianconero, Juventus are working to extend the contract of Matthijs de Ligt until 2026, The Dutchman’s current deal lasts until 2024.

Last night, the 22-year-old replaced Chiellini at the 17th minute, which could be a perfect depiction for the passing of the torch between a departing legend and a future leader.

The source adds that the defender’s agent Rafaela Pimenta (who technically replaced the late Mino Raiola) held a meeting in Turin with Juventus directors, and one of the items on the menu was de Ligt’s extension.

The report claims that the negotiations are progressing well and the collaboration between the Bianconeri and the former Ajax captain is destined to continue.

Juve FC say

On the back a troublesome campaign, de Ligt signing a new contract would be a welcomed sight.

Despite some occasional blunders, the Netherlands international is surely one of the best young defenders in the world and has all what it takes to inherit Chiellini’s throne and become a club legend.

Let’s hope that this one reaches a happy ending, even though it would arguably require some time to finalize the renewal.