It seems that Juventus are on the verge of allowing Weston Mckennie to depart in the summer rather than see him leave on a free transfer next year, reports Goal.

Mckennie has been one of the few shining lights for Juve this season and it was expected that he would be offered an extension to his contract but the club and player have so far failed to reach an agreement and this has forced the hierarchy to accept that it is better to sell him now while he retains significant value.

The 25-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements last season and was sent out on loan to Leeds United, however, Leeds got relegated from the Premier League and that saw the American return to Turin.

Even then it did not appear he had a future at the club and it was expected that he would be sent out on loan once again or even sold but he had an excellent pre-season and that changed everything.

Since his reintegration into the first team, Mckennie has been putting in consistently good performances and that has seen his value increase and his saleability massively increased.

Juve FC Says

It will be sad to see Mckennie leave but his departure will raise some much-needed funds and the truth is that Mckennie has only had one good season with the Bianconeri and despite his good showing in this campaign, he will not be a great loss.