Juventus ready to offer €12m for sidelined Serie A star next month

Todofichajes says that Juventus will be looking to sign a new striker next month and their top choice is Arkadiusz Milik.

The Polish attacker has been sidelined at Napoli this season after he failed to earn a move away from the club.

Juventus wanted to sign him at the time, but the Naples side wanted 35m euros from his sale.

He has remained in Naples and it seems that their plan has backfired, the report says that they intend to sell him at a giveaway price now.

Juventus has relied on just Alvaro Morata as a striker, while he has delivered, when he has been suspended, they have struggled.

Milik has been in Italian football since 2016 when he joined Napoli from Ajax and he could be a good addition to the Bianconeri.

With just six months left on his deal from next month, the report says that Juve is willing to offer €12M for his transfer, with €5m coming later in add ons.

It adds that all that is left is for the teams to agree on his transfer because he has already agreed to make the move to Turin.

Napoli hasn’t enjoyed selling players to the Bianconeri, it will be interesting to see if they will agree to sell Milik.