Juventus secured the loan signing of Carlos Alcaraz from Southampton in the previous transfer window, and the agreement included a predetermined amount that Juventus could pay to make the transfer permanent.

The anticipated fee for making Alcaraz’s move permanent is nearly 50 million euros, contingent upon Juventus being satisfied with his performance in Turin. While Alcaraz has yet to secure a regular spot in the starting XI, his few Bianconeri appearances have showcased his midfielder quality.

Juventus is keen on retaining Alcaraz beyond the current loan period despite not solidifying a consistent starting role. Instead of immediately triggering the agreed-upon fee, reports from Il Bianconero suggest that Juventus is planning to renegotiate the agreement terms with Southampton.

The proposed approach involves offering a new loan deal for the remainder of the next season, incorporating a conditional obligation to make the transfer permanent after the subsequent season. This strategy provides Juventus with flexibility while allowing them to retain the talented midfielder in their squad.

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz has looked sharp in the few minutes he has played for us so far, and we should keep him for a longer period.

However, we also need to be smart about the agreement so we do not overpay for his signature.