Juventus ready to offload these four flops in the summer

Juventus will have a busy summer transfer window and some of their current underperforming players will leave the club.

The Bianconeri is gradually overhauling Max Allegri’s squad, and they will do some business when another chance comes.

They will add new players to the group because there are players who have failed to make a name for themselves at the club.

Fichajes.net has named some players who are struggling and will likely be sold off.

The report claims the Bianconeri is happy to offload Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo, Alex Sandro and Álvaro Morata from its squad.

These four stars have not met the requirements, and the club will now look to replace them.

While identifying players who will better suit their roles, it would look to offload them at the end of this season.

Juve FC Says

The current Juventus team is filled with players who have underperformed in the last few seasons.

We will phase them out gradually, but the players mentioned above have just the rest of this season to do better or we need to sell them off.

They have had more than enough opportunities to do better and would have themselves to blame if they are forced out of the club.