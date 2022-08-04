After disappearing from Juve’s news feed for a while, Filip Kostic is once again one of the main profiles linked with a switch to Turin.

The Serbian caught the eye last season as he guided Eintracht Frankfurt towards the Europa League title while winning the award for the best player in the tournament.

But in recent weeks, West Ham United have made a major progress in their pursuit of the player while the Old Lady was busy on other fronts.

But just before making the trip to East London, the Italians have reignited their interest in the left winger, prompting him to change his plans.

But will they be able to satisfy Frankfurt’s demands?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus could launch a bid worth 8 million euros that could eventually reach 10 millions.

However, the gap between this offer and the Hammers’ proposal (15 million plus bonuses) remains significant. Thus, the source expects the Bianconeri to raise it up to 12 millions plus adds-on, at least if they wish to turn the tide in their favor.

Moreover, the source adds that the linkup between Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic played an important role in convincing Juventus rekindle their interest in the former, as the two players have built a great bond on-and-off the pitch during their time together with the Serbian national team.

This could also be one of the main reasons why the winger is reportedly eager to join Juventus instead of West Ham.

Nonetheless, it’s now up for the management to launch a proper bid for the 29-year-old.