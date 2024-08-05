Juventus are reportedly planning to present Atalanta with a new and improved offer for Teun Koopmeiners.

This transfer saga has been brewing for several months, but is now about to reach its climax.

If the Bianconeri intend to pull off the coup, they must now accelerate their attempts before they run out of time.

Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has already put 45 million euros on the plate, but it was instantly rejected by La Dea who is aiming for a figure closer to the 60-million valuation.

So according to Il Corriere dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the Turin-based giants are now preparing another concrete bid, elevating the transfer fee to 50 million euros in addition to bonuses.

Moreover, the offer will include a sell-on fee in case of a future resale, as it has become the norm in today’s transactions.

But while Atalanta might find this bid more enticing than its predecessor, the Roman newspaper mentions a new hurdle that could block the operation, at least temporarily.

The source reveals that Gianluca Scamacca’s injury could force Atalanta to alter their market plans.

The Europa League winners will take their Champions League counterparts Real Madrid for the UEFA Super Cup next week, and Gian Piero Gasperini wouldn’t want to deprive himself of another one of his top stars ahead of the big showdown.

So it remains to be seen if the Orobici would be willing to do business ahead of their clash against the Europan Champions, or opt to delay all transfer talks.