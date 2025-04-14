Juventus are reportedly willing to resist hefty offers for Kenan Yildiz in the summer, although this could depend on one key factor.

The Turkish teenager enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom following his arrival at the club in 2022. After cementing himself as the brightest jewel in the club’s youth sector, he earned a promotion to the first team in the summer of 2023.

During his first season with the seniors, he showcased enough promise to be recognised as the club’s ultimate rising star, which earned him the iconic Number 10 jersey at the start of the season.

However, the versatile attacker couldn’t deliver inspiring displays consistently with Thiago Motta in charge, and he ended up on the bench in the 42-year-old final act in Florence.

Nevertheless, Igor Tudor immediately restored his status as an automatic starter, placing him in a more central role behind the striker. The teenager responded by scoring two brilliant goals in his three outings under the Croatian.

Therefore, the management have now been reminded of what Yildiz is capable of in favourable circumstances.

So according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are now keen to maintain Yildiz amongst their ranks, even though they expect to receive lucrative offers from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Nevertheless, the pink newspaper considers Champions League qualification as an elemental factor in this particular case.

In other words, reaching Europe’s elite club competition would unlock major economic rewards for the club, which, in essence, would allow them to resist the temptation to cash in on the coveted wonderkid.

On the other hand, missing out on the Champions League would leave them in a vulnerable place from a financial standpoint, thus opening the door for the departure of the Turkiye international, as well as other prized assets.

Juventus currently sit 4th in the Serie A standings, but they’re still embroiled in a heated battle that also features Atalanta, Bologna, Lazio, Roma, Fiorentina and possibly Milan.