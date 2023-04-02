Juventus ready to reopen channels with UEFA but a decisive action is required

As we all know, Juventus and UEFA have been embroiled in back-and-forth legal battles for almost two years. It all started with the announcement of the European Super League project in April 2021.

While nine of the 12 founding members almost immediately retracted, the Bianconeri insisted on going forward with the idea alongside their allies Real Madrid and Barcelona.

For his part, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin considered Andrea Agnelli’s action as a direct betrayal since the two men shared an amicable rapport.

But earlier this year, Andrea Agnelli left his post as club president, opening the door for peace talks between the new administration and European football’s governing body.

According to La Gazzetta della Sport via Calciomercato, Juventus directors Maurizio Scanavino and Francesco Calvo are extending an olive branch to UEFA.

The source claims that the two men in particular are looking to mend the club’s relationship with the organization.

Nonetheless, UEFA is still expecting a key action from the Italian club: ending their involvement in the Super League.

With very few allies to support them, the Super League project has been a lost cause from the get-go, so perhaps it’s time to renounce it and return to UEFA’s good grace.

The Bianconeri are already dealing with a plethora of legal troubles on the domestic level, and the last thing we need is additional sanctions on the continental level.